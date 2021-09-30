Netflix has shared the full trailer for its creature feature dating reality series Sexy Beasts. If you’re thinking to yourself: Didn’t the first season just come out?Yes, the first season arrived in July, but Netflix already had the second slated for an October premiere. So we are lucky—or maybe, cursed—enough to already have a second season of the creepy costume dating show arriving soon.

Advertisement

This time around the trailer has leaned into the fact critics hated the first season. The clip features a pull quote from The Cut, r eading “A sign for the end of times,” between shots of this season’s contestants donning a range of animal (mystical and everything-in-between) costumes. It looks like this season will transform suitors into an armadillo, praying mantis, a chipmunk, a tiger, and many other unidentifiable creatures with the help of Hollywood prosthetics.

For a show that’s supposedly removing the element of determining compatibility based on physical appearance, this aspect still seems to come to the forefront in many ways—the prime example being the infamous ass-driven beaver named James. In The A.V. Club’s review of the first season, Saloni Gajjar wrote:

“They’re all unnerved at the prospect of going out with someone whose face they haven’t seen (which, fair enough), but they can’t stop gabbing to the camera about whether or not the person behind the prosthetic will be “hot.” What if they eliminate a good-looking person? For most of these contestants, that would be nothing short of a Shakespearean tragedy. When the prosthetics finally come off, the participants’ looks are more important than ever, a fact that’s emphasized by the glamorous framing of their “real selves” after the reveal. The purpose of the show is immediately rendered moot.”

The second season of Sexy Beasts arrives on Netflix October 7.