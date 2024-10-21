Shakira had to upgrade her tour from arenas to stadiums Demand was so high for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour that Shakira had to reschedule the North American leg.

If you’re not named Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, chances are you’re having a hard time selling tour tickets. The live event industry has become so convoluted and artists have such a distorted sense of their own capabilities that the summer saw a rash of empty-looking stadiums and canceled performances. Among all the J.Los and Black Keys who overshot their appeal on an arena tour, one artist has emerged whose missed expectations ran in the other direction: Shakira, who had to cancel her North American arena tour because her sales were so good she needed to upgrade to bigger venues.

“The demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible,” Shakira shared to her Instagram Story last week (via Billboard). “As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour.”

The North American leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour was originally scheduled to begin in November 2024. As part of her reasoning for rescheduling, Shakira also teased that “The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before.” The singer shared the new tour dates on social media on Monday, writing, “I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself.”

This marks Shakira’s first tour since 2018 and her first album in seven years. Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran earned a Latin Grammy nomination for album of the year and reached number one on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums chart, making her the first woman with number one albums in four different decades. The Latin American leg of the tour was reportedly record-breaking, selling out 13 stadiums with 700,000 tickets sold in less than two hours (via IQ Magazine). Presale information can be found on Shakira’s website; the new tour dates are listed below.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour