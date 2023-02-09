Spider-Man Noir is getting his own television show

Not to be outdone by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of Disney+ shows or DC Studios’ new plan for film and television synergy, Sony is forging ahead with its own TV plans. Sony is the owner of Spider-Man and his friends and foes, otherwise known as the SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe, apparently). But while the blockbuster Peter Parker continues to have one foot in the SSU and one in the MCU, a different version of Spider-Man is set to storm the small screen over at Prime Video.

That’ll be Spider-Man Noir, a character that first appeared in the comics in 2009 and was made famous on the big screen by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (in which he was voiced by Nicolas Cage). That version was an alternate universe Peter Parker, but according to Variety, this new live-action version exists in his own universe and will not be Peter. He will, however, be “an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City.”

That said, Into The Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller did help develop the show alongside showrunner Oren Uziel (whose credits include 2021’s Mortal Kombat and The Lost City). Lord, Miller, and Uziel will all executive produce alongside former Sony boss Amy Pascal, per Variety.

The Spider-Man Noir series is the second live-action television project Sony has announced. The studio has also partnered with Prime Video and MGM+ on Silk: Spider Society from showrunner Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), a show centered on the character Cindy Moon. There are also reportedly “several other shows in the works” having to do with some of the “over 900 characters associated with the Spider-Man franchise” that Sony controls.

Meanwhile, Sony is still putting in the work for its film franchise, which has been—shall we say—hit or miss. Morbius failed to transcend memedom, but there’s reportedly a third Venom movie in the works. There’s also Kraven The Hunter starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott. The SSU business is clearly booming!