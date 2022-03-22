It’s been almost 20 years since Ewan McGregor last used the Force on-screen in Revenge Of The Sith. Since then, Star Wars fans have gone through many phases: The prequel hating phase, the prequel loving phase, the sequel loving phase, the sequel hating phase, and so forth. Today, we’re caugh t between loving and hating the Disney+ TV shows, as far as we can tell.

One thing that’s never waned is the fandom’s members’ propensity to wave their hand in front of an automatic door and pretend that they’re using the Force. But it’s not just fans that do it. It’s Ewan McGregor, too.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (via Variety) in support of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, McGregor, either hoping to relate to us mere mortals or actually doing so, admitted that he’s as sensitive to the whims of the Force as the rest of us. Apparently, like any warm-blooded human being, he does the little Force wave whenever he comes across an automatic door.

“I do it with doors!” McGregor said. “I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolley out.”

“It makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that, and that’s kind of embarrassing,” McGregor continued. “It’s difficult not to do it, isn’t it? It’s fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful.”

His children, however, aren’t as easily duped as doors are. “My kids are totally impervious to the whole Jedi mind trick. They don’t care. It doesn’t work on them.”



Ewan McGregor, human being and Force pretender, will slip back into his Jedi robes on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25.