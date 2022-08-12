Part of the appeal of Severance is how it plays off of the tradition of workplace-set shows, turning the comedy staple into a psychological thriller. Starring Adam Scott, known for his roles in Parks & Recreation and Party Down, the Apple TV+ series follows a lovable group of co-workers as they band together to investigate their company, which is more like a sinister cult. But what if there was a little more room for hijinks amongst all the scary numbers?



In a special segment for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the late night host visits Lumon Industries and gets the brain implant that separates the employees’ work and personal lives. However, it quickly becomes clear that not all innies are docile, Kier-worshipping worker bees.

Mark S. (Scott), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) all return to the Macrodata Refinement office for the clip. (Zach Cherry’s Dylan G. must have taken the day off to do a muscle show.) Their new co-worker Steve C. is more interested in turning Lumon into Dunder Mifflin than he is in becoming refiner of the quarter.

“Humorless, obsessed with the rules–you’re Dwight!” he tells the buttoned-up Irving, who, of course, has never watched TV as an innie.

Colbert goes on to do a The Office-style talking head and hijack a music dance experience with a song that is definitely not tearful emo or defiant jazz. Even a session in the break room can’t stop Steve C. for getting fired from Lumon for stealing office supplies. ( At least he didn’t earn a waffle party.)

Severance was nominated for a total of 14 Emmys, including acting nods for Scott, Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. The first season is now available on Apple TV+, and a second season has been confirmed.