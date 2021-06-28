Fear Street Photo : Netflix

Why would you move on to a road called “Fear Street”? It’s the question that lingers over every frame of the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming horror trilogy. It just doesn’t make any sense. Why would the town even call it that? Why not just cut to the chase and call it “Stabbing Blvd” or “Don’t Go In There Avenue?” Nevertheless, the name of the street factors very little into the events of the trailer, which feels much very familiar from the jump.

Retro technology, a neon-lit mall, and nerds banding together to fight the forces of evil give the trailer to the first part of Netflix’s Fear Street a distinctly Stranger Things vibe. Although , the streamer moves things forward a decade or so by way of a White Zombie needle drop (which is actually an anachronism because that song was released in 1995, so where’s my money Netflix) . Fear Street drops us square in the middle of the 1990s—1994, to be exact. Based on the best-selling book series by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, Fear Street is a slasher ghost story told by Netflix in three parts: 1994, 1978, and 1666 (these ghosts get lazy between the years of ’66 and ’78).

Here’s the synopsis for the first part:

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

The Fear Street trilogy will premiere over three consecutive weeks in July. Fear Street Part One: 1994 debuts July 2; Part Two: 1978, July 9; and Part Three: 1666, July 16. We can only assume that Part Two and Three won’t resemble other Netflix series—unless, of course, they look like Halston and, uh, Bridgerton (look, there’s not a lot of period Netflix shows set in the 1600s).