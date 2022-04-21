Seeing as a show about the 1970s New York City underground music scene worked out so well, HBO’s giving the 2000s a shot. Trading Martin Scorsese for Succession’s Nicholas Braun, HBO is developing a series about the 2000s New York indie scene with Braun and Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Chris Buongiorno.

Advertisement

Per Variety, the half-hour series, which means it’s a comedy, entitled One For The Road, is about “a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s.”



It seems like the perfect time for that particular brand nostalgia, considering indie sleaze is back, and Gen Z is dying to hear stories about the Music Hall of Williamsburg back when it was called Northsix. For example, Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on the oral history by Elizabeth Goodman, premiered at Sundance. The film and book focused on the buzzy New York-based bands that were supposed to save rock ‘n roll in the early 2000s, such as The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and The Killers.



Braun is something of a musician himself, which he doesn’t get to show off too much on Succession. They save all the rapping for Jeremy Strong. However, in June 2020, Braun released a crowd-sourced single called “Antibodies (Do You Have The).” Released months into the pandemic, Braun’s pop parody now feels like a relic. The masks, the emphasis on testing, the hand sanitizer, and the discussion around anti-bodies are all gone, yet the pandemic remains. Strange how that works.



“Couldn’t be more excited for this!!!” Braun posted on his Instagram account. “If anybody wants us to join their band for research please let us know.” Shoot your shot, Cousin Greg. Maybe you can finally get that coveted tambourine spot in LCD Sound System.