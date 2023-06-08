If you thought that our power ranking heading into the final episode of Succession would be the last one ever—surprise! We’re back to do it one last time. The truth is, we weren’t planning on ranking the characters after the finale at all. The thinking was that the show had said all it needed to say in that episode about power—who had it, and who didn’t. But our readers spoke up and requested a final counting of the heads. Far be it for The A.V. Club to disappoint, so here’s one more trip around the carousel to see who got the brass ring and who had to go back to the end of the line.



Advertisement

You can probably guess who landed on top, but the middle gets a little fuzzier. As with all the previous rankings, we based this one on how each character fared within this single episode, “With Open Eyes.” Where they go from there will now be permanently open to speculation (unless we somehow get a reboot years from now that spells it out). So here they are, by popular demand, the final power rankings for Succession.

