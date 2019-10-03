Summon The Birch with this exclusive trailer for Facebook Watch horror series

Xaria Dotson stars in The Birch Photo : Courtesy of Beck Media

You might not have noticed it amid all the status updates and ads for cat masks, but Facebook has made some headway into the world of original scripted content, most notably through the Elizabeth Olsen-led, poignant half-hour drama Sorry For Your Loss. Now, with the season of the witch upon us, Facebook Watch Original is releasing a new horror series, The Birch, which is based on Crypt TV’s Webby Award-winning short of the same name. The new series, which is executive produced by Kate Krantz, will follow three teens—Lanie (Midori Francis), Evie (Xaria Dotson), and Thurston (Dempsey Bryk)—whose lives end up entangled with a vengeful woodland monster who exacts a terrible toll from those it protects. The A.V. Club is premiering the trailer for The Birch, which has a distinct Blair Witch vibe.

The creature design is also reminiscent of the Angel of Death in Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, who, if you’ll recall, also engaged in a little quid pro quo with lives at stake. But it looks like the kids who summon the Birch are much less equipped to ward off their bullies than old Red.

The Birch premieres Friday, October 11 on Facebook Watch.