Dudes, did you hear? There’s a new show coming to TV that has so much sex, the production hired two intimacy coordinators. Imagine that—two intimacy coordinators. One doesn’t even need the Spice channel or a static-filled network that we, no joke, just saw a nipple on. The show’s coming Disney+.

Rivals, the British TV show currently in production, is coming to spice up the family-friendly offerings of the Disney streamer, and star Aidan Turner is having a blast with all the sex-having required of its actors. “We have so much sex on our show, we have to have two intimacy coaches,” he told The Times. “Two!”

Bro. Two? That must be a ton of intimacy coordinating. This also might be the first time we’ve heard of someone advertising their show by the number of intimacy coordinators needed to simulate and choreograph sex safely and convincingly. And, boy, does it tell you a lot about just how much sex is on this show.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s 1988 bestseller, Rivals is the second book in Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles series. Starring Turner and David Tennant, the eight-part miniseries adaptation follows the sexy intrigue of a talk show host trying to protect their brand from ruthless executives and a domineering producer. Uh, yeah, we’re going to need more intimacy coordinators for this one.

“Rivals is a joyously mischievous rollercoaster ride, steamy in its love stories and packed with larger-than-life characters,” Disney+ said in a statement last August. “Yet beneath the spectacle and fun, the series brings a 2020s lens to the 1980s, offering a raw exploration of a complicated moment in British history when class, race, sex, wealth, and sexual liberation meant that, for the very privileged few, there were no limits to what they could achieve.”

All those words when all Disney needed to tell us was how many intimacy coordinators worked on the show. Two. Can you believe it? Rivals must be the coolest show in school.