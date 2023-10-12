Here's a first look at that Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell romantic comedy

Is the romantic comedy back? It’s the question that’s been on a lot of our minds over the past few years as the neglected genre saw some promising (and less-than-promising) entries with big names like Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Evans. But while returning rom-com powerhouses have certainly benefited the rom-com revival, what we’ve really needed is an investment in the next generation of rom-com stars. Enter Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and their new film Anyone But You, premiering in theaters December 15.

“In the comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold—until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia,” reads a synopsis for the film. “So they do what any two mature adults would do—pretend to be a couple.”

A classic fake dating scenario? Check. Two beautiful, buzzy, up-and-coming actors? Double check. A new first look image from Sony Pictures (above) confirms as much, with the central couple making eyes at each other in fabulous formal wear. But what really makes this a rom-com couple on the rise is the apparent chemistry these two have, so much so that during filming they sparked rumors of an on-set affair. (Frankly, the set leaks are a lot more fun than the official first look!) “It’s a rom-com... That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care,” Sweeney said of the speculation. “We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”



Unfortunately, with SAG-AFTRA still on strike, it seems we’re going to be denied the flirty press tour Sweeney, Powell, and the rest of us have longed for. The duo did at least tease the film at CinemaCon, calling each other’s characters “a real nightmare” (Bea) and an “asshole” (Ben). “And what better place to put a nightmare and an asshole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?” Powell said (per People).

Anyone But You is directed by Will Gluck (Easy A), who wrote the script with Ilana Wolpert. It also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Darren Barnet, Rachel Griffiths, and genre expert Dermot Mulroney. Keep an eye out for the return of the rom-com!