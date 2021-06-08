Conan O’Brien Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Back in November, Conan O’Brien announced that he would be ending his TBS show Conan in 2021, with the network officially scheduling his final episode for June 24. O’Brien won’t be going away, though, as he’s taking his lanky frame and orange hair over to HBO Max for some kind of new series, but the decades of watching him on regular TV with commercials and stuff is going to be over in a matter of weeks.

Today, via a press release, TBS announced who (most of) his final guests will be, starting with next Monday’s show and ending with his hour-long finale on June 24. Before we get to the names, a spoiler: There’s no Paul Rudd on this list, meaning we might not get to see one more Mac & Me clip, but there is one guest who hasn’t been announced and the press release mentions “special surprise guests” who will pop throughout the final two weeks on the show. That means we still might get to see Rudd show off that Mac & Me kid going over a cliff in a wheelchair one more time.

As for the names we do have, here’s the schedule:

June 14: Patton Oswalt June 15: Martin Short June 16: J.B. Smoove June 17: Mila Kunis June 21: Bill hader June 22: TBA June 23: Dana Carvey June 24: Jack Black

In a somewhat unexpected bonus surprise, TBS also says that Conan will have a studio audience again for these final eight episodes. Audience members will need to be vaccinated and wear masks, but that’s a small price to pay for seeing whatever madcap bullshit O’Brien pulls in these final two weeks. (Also, being vaccinated is good and it doesn’t hurt to keep wearing a mask anyway, whether you’re seeing Conan or not.) Aspiring audience members can go over to this link for more info.

