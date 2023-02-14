It’s been well over a year since the second season of Ted Lasso premiered, and what an eventful period it has been. The series racked up a number of shiny new trophies, including another handful of Emmys. It’s also been, shall we say, tumultuous behind the scenes for series star and creator Jason Sudeikis. But all that’s in the past, and it’s time to focus on the future: Ted Lasso returns for its third and final season on Apple TV+ on March 15.

Of course, if you know a bit too much about pop culture then it may be difficult to separate Ted’s nice guy persona from the man who allegedly laid beneath his ex-wife’s car to prevent her from bringing another man her special salad dressing. Or maybe the oversaturation of celebrity gossip adds something to Sudeikis’ portrayal; after all, Ted, too, is an extremely Divorced Dude. Life imitates art, etc. etc.

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

“In the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” reads the streamer’s synopsis of the new season. “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Advertisement

The new teaser doesn’t give away much of the action, but it does serve up classic Lasso feel-good energy the way that one might serve their ex legal papers (flashy, public, meant to be seen and discussed the world over). Ted may have lost his ability to all-caps BELIEVE at the end of the second season, but his Richmond fam will believe for him. Whether the audience still believes in the character’s “Aw, shucks” schtick remains to be seen.