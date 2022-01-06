They grow up so fast, don’t they? It feels like yesterday that little Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) from Ozark was dissecting roadkill. Now, he’s money laundering for the cartel.

Advertisement

Things finally reached a breaking point for television’s worst parents, Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). Over the last four years, the pair transformed their family into a money-laundering operation on Netflix’s hit series Ozark.



With 14 episodes remaining, Marty’s ability to keep them just out of trouble may be slipping. The cartel and the feds are bearing down upon them, and the stakes have never been higher for this family of riverboat casino tycoons (yes, they’re that, too).

In the trailer for the first half of season four, the Byrdes are in a terrible way. Not only are Marty and Wendy working for some very dangerous individuals, but also their former partner Ruth (Julia Garner) has joined up with the Snells, a rival and even more bizarre drug operation. Unfortunately, Marty has never been great at reconciliation.

The main thrust of the trailer is that Marty would like Ruth and her co-conspirators to know that the Navaro cartel is coming for them. Meanwhile, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) is under the impression that the Byrdes’ burgeoning celebrity can be used as cover to protect him and his cartel. Things get even messier when a federal agent offers the Byrdes a deal to get out from under Navarro’s thumb, and Ruth offers their son, Jonah, a job. Judging by how things have gone thus far, we’ll go ahead and assume that none of this will go according to plan.

Ozark is capping off its successful four-season run by breaking their final outing in two—perhaps, it’ll help Bateman score another Emmy for directing. Nevertheless, the first half of season four hits Netflix on January 21.