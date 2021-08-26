John Goodman is putting his 12-time Saturday Night Live hosting skills to test to The Conners. ABC announced during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour that the cast of The Conners, no strangers to performing on live TV, will go live on both coasts during the season four premiere in September.

ABC will also launch a “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstake to offer fans the opportunity to be part of the premiere episode and have conversations with the Conners about the same issues they struggle with on the show. The Conners is a spin-off of the Roseanne revival, which was canceled after one season in 2018 after series star Roseanne Barr made racist remarks on Twitter about Barack Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett.

The Conners retains most of the Roseanne cast, including Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson, as well as Emma Kenney and Jay R. Ferguson. Season four will premiere with the live episode on September 22, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET.

At the TCA press tour, ABC also announced that the upcoming 13th season of its business reality TV series Shark Tank will welcome four new guest judges, including actor Kevin Hart. Hart, who is also an investor and entrepreneur, is not the first Hollywood celebrity to grace the tank. Ashton Kutcher was also a guest Shark in seasons seven and 10. Athletes like Alex Rodriguez, Maria Sharapove, and Charles Barkley have previously been judges as well.

Hart will joined by guest judge Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS. Peter Jones of BBC’s Dragons’ Den and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor, will also appear alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky will return as well. Shark Tank season 13 is set to premiere on October 8 at 8 p.m. ET.