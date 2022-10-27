The Crown’s fifth season hasn’t even aired yet, and they’re already in a (renewed) kerfuffle over fact versus fiction. To be fair, these are particularly sensitive seasons— the show is about to go into production covering the era of Princess Diana’s death— but one would think that the Netflix series’ M.O. has been well-established by now. Yet, this season’s stars have been bummed out about all the backlash, particularly from those in the industry. Looking at you, Dame Judi Dench.

Without naming names, Jonathan Pryce (the show’s latest Prince Philip) tells Deadline he’s “bitterly disappointed” by his “fellow artistes” for stirring up all this drama about the drama. In fact, he argues, “the vast majority of people know it’s a drama. They’ve been watching it for four seasons.”

This argument against the Emmy favorite is certainly nothing new, but of course, there’s a major recent factor that has reopened the wound. As Pryce acknowledges, this backlash “came about because of an enhanced sensitivity because of the passing of the Queen.”

The actor’s co-stars Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville are in agreement tha t the criticism has been overblown. “In a way, it is understandable,” Staunton concedes. “It is understandable people still feel a bit… like their nerve endings are still a little bit raw.”

However, she doesn’t feel the series is “undignified”: “We think it’s honest and true and respectful. Peter Morgan’s been writing about the Queen since Helen Mirren [was in The Queen]. He obviously adores this family in many ways, and he’ll show both sides of the characters, for good or for worse. He’ll show them and make no judgement, he’ll leave that up to the audience.”

“There is, and for my part as well, a great deal of compassion towards the Queen, and depths of feeling that she is no longer with us. That has certainly heightened it all,” Manville says, adding, “I wouldn’t be involved with something that I felt was crossing the line. I don’t think the series does at all.”

Interestingly, sources tell Deadline that executives involved with the series were puzzled by the reaction because no one had yet seen anything from the season. One exec suggested Dench and former Prime Minister John Major’s complaints “were coordinated by ‘friends’ of King Charles III.” Regardless, it doesn’t seem likely that this campaign of attack will slow the series down.