Netflix didn’t pay attention to the fan petition asking to bring back The OA, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger in its second season. But the silver lining is that the show’s creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, have another show in the works. The limited series, called Retreat, is heading to FX soon—and an Emmy nominee is set to star.



Deadline announced that The Crown’s Emma Corrin will be Retreat’s lead, Darby Hart, who is “the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat.”



According to the logline shared by Deadline, “Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

Marling starred in The OA, but it looks like this time around, she’s solely working behind the scenes. As we’d previously reported, Marling and Batmanglij will both write and direct the series. They’ll also executive produce the show alongside Andrea Sperling.

This role comes after a big year for Corrin. In 2020, the actor starred in The Crown as Diana Spencer, transforming into a spitting image of the Princess Of Wales. Her role earned her numerous prestigious nominations, with the actor taking home a Golden Globe for Best Actress — Television Series Drama, a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress In A Drama Series, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series.

Corrin was also cast in Michael Grandage’s adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel, My Policeman, starring alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson. It began filming in April, and is set to premiere at some point next year.

