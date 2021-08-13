Alas, The OA never got a chance to finish its weird, wonderful story. The Netflix sci-fi series was a breakout hit in its first season (read our review of the finale here), but by the time of its even stranger second season, audiences had turned away, leaving the show-stopping cliffhanger forever dangling there, viewers stuck wondering what might have been. So while it may not be the desired third season, fans can at least take comfort in knowing that the people behind The OA are back with a new limited series for TV. Maybe they’ll even learn one of the key lessons from their previous show, and not wait a whopping two and a half years in between seasons to allow all audience enthusiasm to dissipate.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the writers and directors (and star, in the former’s case) of The OA—as well as previous film collaborations The East and Sound Of My Voice—are returning with Retreat, a limited series set to air on FX, the cable channel announced today. The story will follow “an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat,” which, if we’re counting to three correctly, officially makes the “mystery at an exotic secluded retreat” idea a trend, following HBO hit The White Lotus and Hulu’s upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers.

The press release further reveals that Retreat will focus on some old-school detective work, albeit rejiggered for the modern era: Retreat’s central character is “a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.” If you’re getting instant Agatha Christie vibes, you’re not alone—however, we trust Marling and Batmanglij enough to predict there’s going to be something a little stranger happening than just a Law & Order-style mystery. (Though probably not giant psychic octopus-level weird.) No release date yet, but this can’t come soon enough for us, frankly.