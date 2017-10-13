The Joker, Mr. Robot, and more: Here are our favorite stories this week

Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- The Banana Splits Movie: What happens when you can’t get the rights to Five Nights At Freddy’s
- No-budget African action studio Wakaliwood is ready to take over the mainstream
- For the last time, Napoleon was not that short: You’re Dead To Me explores history with humor
Tuesday
- A deck of Jokers: Going deeper with The Clown Prince Of Crime
- FKA Twigs, Danny Brown, and Angel Olsen turn over new leaves this October in music
Wednesday
- Arkham Asylum houses some of Batman’s best villains—and ideas
- 5 books to read in October
- Celebrated auteurs, Freddy Krueger drag, and exploding eyeballs: The best of Fantastic Fest 2019
Thursday
- The Joker, Maleficent, and a catty Hitler make the multiplex a rogues’ gallery this October
- The space and streaming races come to a head with For All Mankind and Apple TV+
Friday
- The Link’s Awakening remake is a dream that’s easy to share
- The Godfather touched a nerve with its dark vision of the American dream
- Mr. Robot’s characters give you what you need to know to watch the final season
- “Welcome, my little lost kitty cat”: When the NFL and anime overlap
- 5 new releases we love: Wilco gets positive, Chromatics return, and more
