Alex McLevy
This is a deeply sentimental choice, but if I’m being honest, it’s also the most true: I genuinely could not wait to sit down each Monday night, starting back in March and April, to watch Jason Segel’s Dispatches From Elsewhere. The series appeared just as it seemed like the world was falling apart, and for my significant other and myself, it became a warm, humanist balm to soothe the fraying nerves created by simply trying to get through each day at the pandemic’s outset. With just the right amount of mystery, humor, and heart (not to mention one hell of a meta kicker in the finale), it’s the show that helped make 2020 feel like something we’ll get through together.