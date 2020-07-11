Patrick Gomez

Enjoying entertainment on the big screen has been impossible for most of the year, so maybe it makes sense that I’ve found solace on the smallest screen. Be it watching Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranksi singing “The Ladies Who Lunch” on YouTube, seeing Marty Miller’s puppet shows on Instagram, or finally figuring out what a Tik Tok is, my phone has become an increasing source of entertainment. (I’m still not getting Quibi, though.) The best short-form content is coming from Sarah Cooper. The comedian and author has turned lip syncing to Trump soundbites into a hypnotic art form, managing to convey a deep (yet vapid) inner monologue in the brief silences between Trump’s various ramblings. Only a few seconds long, Cooper’s videos are perhaps most impactful because of their simplicity. By using unaltered audio, she lets Trump hang himself with his own words, and by forgoing any hair and makeup, the female Jamaican immigrant is doing it all as an embodiment of so much of what he rages against. Thirty-second satire is apparently my new favorite genre.