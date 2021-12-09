It’s been some time since there has been new RuPaul’s Drag Race episodes; the thirteenth season’s finale aired back in April. Though there have been plenty of international Drag Race shows to watch in the meantime—including Drag Race UK, that recently capped off its third season, and a great season of All Stars—fans are curious to see what’s next. RuPaul is bringing back a new group of girls on January 7, and there’s plenty to look out for in season 14.



The trailer teases that it’s the “most game-changing season ever.” As explained in the clip, one of the twists this season involves chocolate bars. RuPaul explains, “Fourteen RuPaul candy bars… but only one bar can save your padded ass.” A Willy Wonka-type “golden ticket” of immunity isn’t that outlandish, so there’s likely another twist that’ll make a bigger impact throughout the season.

The trailer also promises some drama, but it remains to be seen if it will actually as explosive as previous seasons, or if it’ll be as tame as in recent ones, where contestants began to accept that it is kind of “RuPaul’s best friend race.”

This season is also tackling a controversial first. While the most recent season of Drag Race UK featured the show’s first cis woman, Victoria Scone, this upcoming season of Drag Race will include the show’s first straight, cis male contestant, Maddy Morphosis.

The other queens featured for season 14 are: Alyssa Hunter (the first native Puerto Rican queen the show’s had in a while), Angela Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Lady Camden, Orion Story, and Willow Pill.

The guest judges are also pretty promising this season. This season’s list includes: Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, TS Madison (whom Silky Nutmeg Ganache played on Snatch Game in season 11), and more.

