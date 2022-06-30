Thor: Love And Thunder isn’t even out yet, but Christian Bale has given us a pretty good idea of what we won’t see in the latest Marvel movie. The actor has hinted at a handful of deleted Gorr the God Butcher scenes, including some that were simply too intense for a young audience.

Describing the villain in a new interview with IGN, he explains, “He’s a highly religious character at the beginning with tattoos displaying his piousness, and then he becomes disillusioned with that, and then literally just mutilates himself to get rid of that.”

Hard to imagine getting that past Disney’s censors, but director Taika Waititi apparently did shoot a version of it: “It was perhaps a little bit too extreme to be included in the film, but there was a lot of wonderful stuff that we shot,” Bale admits. “But you know that as an actor. You always know, hey, you’re going to experiment. Some things can work, some things don’t, and we want this to be a family film. My kids love it.”

That wasn’t the only too-creepy scene nixed from the film. Bale previously told Screen Rant he asked to emulate a shot from Aphex Twin’s “Come To Daddy” music video, which inspired his portrayal of Gorr. “And I do understand, but that deal wasn’t kept. Because it was, again, something which was just a little too extreme perhaps for the PG-13,” he said. “Might have had people running for the exits. But we did do it, and it’s on the cutting room floor somewhere.”



Waititi also ultimately dropped a planned Kate Bush dance sequence for Gorr, which, while less horrific, might have been equally jarring.“There’s an awful lot that I wish was in this film,” Bale shared with Collider, “Which you can’t have a four-hour long film because there’s so much gold that’s on the cutting room floor, hilarious stuff, and creepy as hell stuff, but that was perhaps pushing it to a realm where maybe it wouldn’t have been able to be family friendly, which we always wanted it to be.” Fair enough, but… should we be getting the #ReleaseTheWaititiCut campaign started now?

