Tim Allen is very disappointed in Pamela Anderson

The back-and-forth between Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen regarding an incident on the set of Home Improvement has reached the… condescending and intimidating stage? Anderson, who appeared in the first two seasons of the ABC sitcom in the ’90s, alleged in her new memoir Love, Pamela that Allen flashed her on set on her first day of filming for the show. Following a release of the excerpt in question, Allen denied Anderson’s claim.

In a recent video obtained by The Daily Mail UK, the comedian added a little bit of sleaze to his earlier denial. “She was a great co-worker, I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.” He added: “She’s a good girl.” Gross!

Beyond being an extraordinarily condescending way to speak about a grown woman, one wonders if there’s an implied threat beneath his words, either that Anderson would be blackballed from Disney or perhaps that he has the machinery of a megacorporation behind him should she continue to slander him. But it seems unlikely that Allen is authorized to speak on behalf of “all of us at Disney/ABC” just because he’s the star of The Santa Clauses.

Advertisement

Not to mention, Allen’s memory appears just as faulty (if not more so). Though he claimed in his initial denial that he “would never do such a thing,” video later resurfaced of him flashing a co-star on the Home Improvement set. The clip undermines his claim and gives credence to Anderson’s.

For her part, Anderson hasn’t been intimidated by the he-said, she-said surrounding the incident. “This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate,” she said in a statement to Vanity Fair following Allen’s initial denial. “My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”