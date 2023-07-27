Tori Kelly is "feeling stronger" after health scare

Tori Kelly is doing better after experiencing some “unexpected health challenges” this past weekend.

On Monday, news broke that the Grammy Award-winning artist had been rushed to the hospital after collapsing while out at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. Sources originally told TMZ that Kelly was “out for a while” after experiencing a rapid heart rate and that the situation was “really serious.” In the hospital, the singer was treated for blood clots that were found in her legs and around her lungs.

Kelly addressed the incident for the first time today in an Instagram post captioned “deuteronomy 31:8" (“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”)

The full text of her post reads as follows:

Hi friends... As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me. Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle precent the music from being yours on Friday! I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Kelly’s husband, basketball player André Murillo, also provided an update on the singer’s health in an Instagram story posted Wednesday. “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!” he wrote.

Kelly is set to release her EP, Tori, this weekend. It will be her first since 2020's Solitude. Kelly was also supposed to perform at LA’s Roxy Theatre on the day of the release, but this appearance has been canceled .