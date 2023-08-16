Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Warrior Nun escapes the convent of canceled shows for a trilogy of films

The beloved canceled Netflix series is leaving nunnery for a new movie trilogy

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Alba Baptista
Photo: Netflix

Less than a year after being unceremoniously canceled by Netflix, Warrior Nun prepares for a resurrection. According to the show’s executive producer Dean English, Warrior Nun will return as a trilogy of films. But that’s not all: English says they’re expanding the nunnery into a whole universe of “films and TV series following characters that we already know.”

Warrior Nun Saved August 15 Announcement

As acknowledged by English, announcing such a project amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes is a little complicated, and the announcement lacks many details as a result. For instance, it doesn’t seem likely an effects-heavy, fantasy-action YA trilogy will be produced by an indie under interim agreements. Nor does it seem like this will be a Kickstarter campaign. Dean also doesn’t mention whether the cast will return, who will write the movies, or even how these three features will be released. All that likely won’t be announced until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA get fair deals.

Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

In June, Simon Barry, the creator and showrunner of the series, teased the revival on Twitter, hyping the series as “more epic than you could imagine.” However, The Wrap reports that he isn’t involved in these films. Still, it’s worth noting that he can’t work on any production right now because he is on strike as a WGA member.

Wherever that epic nun action happens, it likely won’t be at Netflix. After Barry’s tweet, EW confirmed that Netflix is not hosting the revival, which is probably okay with the fiercely loyal Warrior Nun fandom. In addition to catching the ire of every screenwriter and actor in Hollywood, Netflix isn’t the most popular streamer with The Order of the Cruciform Sword. Last November, Barry tweeted that Warrior Nun was the third most popular show globally despite Netflix spending “$0” on promotion. A month later, Netflix canceled the show.

