After announcing that the third season of Ramy will premiere this month, Hulu has shared a ‘70s-inspired trailer for the new episodes. Produced by A24, the series follows the everyday life of an Egyptian-American family in New Jersey through a distinctive, surreal lens.



Creator Ramy Youssef stars as the titular messier-than-average millennial. As a result of his disastrous behavior in the season two finale, he’s landed himself $100,000 in debt and isn’t any closer to feeling socially or spiritually fulfilled after blowing up his relationships with Sheikh Malik (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo).

“Ramy has been searching for something, trying to find the meaning of life,” a voiceover describes. He’s trying to find purpose in his job at his uncle Naseem (Laith Nakli)’s diamond business, but it seems unlikely that will have the same effect as working on himself.

Ramy | Season 3 Trailer | Hulu

As self-centered as Ramy can be, he’s not the only Hassan with issues.

“His family is searching, too, trying to find their place in a world changing around them, caught between who they want to be and who they really are,” the narration continues.

Ramy’s mother Maysa (Hiam Abbass) appears to be asking her own questions about faith and the American dream, but has the expected immigrant parent response when Dena (May Calamawy) asks if she would consider going to therapy. As for his sister, she’s downing shots and ditching dating apps; this will be the first time Calamawy is seen on screen after her debut as a Marvel superhero in Moon Knight earlier this year.

There’s also a glimpse of model Bella Hadid’s acting debut. She’ll be playing Lena, Ramy’s friend Steve (Steve Way)’s new date from the app Muslim Match.

All 10 episodes of Ramy’s third season arrive on Hulu on September 30.