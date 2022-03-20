As always, with all due respect to every other awards show, the Writers Guild Awards is the best one. The Academy Awards are a big “razzle-dazzle production,” like Francis Ford Coppola complained recently, but the WGA Awards are voted on by the members of the WGA West and WGA East unions, meaning they’re all writers. You can’t have movies or TV shows without writers, aside from a handful of mostly obvious exceptions, so their choices for the best movies and TV shows are therefore the best! (One could argue that you also can’t have movies or TV shows without producers, which would make the PGA Awards the best, but only a producer would make that argument.)

So, with only days left before Mr. Oscar is presented to Jane Campion and/or everyone from CODA, it’s time to celebrate writers and the things they write with the WGA Awards. Naturally, the winners this year were largely uncontroversial, writers being smart and all, with Tuca & Bertie winning the award for animation, Succession winning for TV drama, and Hacks winning for TV comedy. On the film side, CODA won adapted screenplay and—in what is a relatively rare awards season appearance—Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up won for original screenplay.

A selected list of winners and nominees is below, and the full list (including the news and radio-related categories, no offense to them) is available at Variety.

Original Screenplay



Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by David Sirota

Being the Ricardos – Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun – Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman



King Richard – Screenplay by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

CODA – Siân Heder

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

Tick, Tick … Boom! – Steven Levenson

West Side Story – Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Documentary Screenplay

Exposing Muybridge – Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

Becoming Cousteau – Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres – Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV



Drama Series

Succession, written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

The Handmaid’s Tale, written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman

Loki, written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron

The Morning Show, written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano

Yellowjackets, written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells



Comedy Series

Hacks, written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

Curb Your Enthusiasm, written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein

Only Murders in the Building, written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky



Ted Lasso, written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel

What We Do in the Shadows, written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells

New Series

Hacks, written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky

Loki, written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron

Only Murders in the Building, written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky

Reservation Dogs, written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson

Yellowjackets, written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells

Original Long Form

Mare of Easttown, written by Brad Ingelsby

American Horror Story: Double Feature, written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith

Midnight Mass, written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker



Them: Covenant, written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe

The White Lotus, written by Mike White

Adapted Long Form

Maid, written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land

Halston, written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines

Impeachment: American Crime Story, written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin

The Underground Railroad, written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead



WandaVision, written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics

Adapted Short Form New Media

Debunking Borat, written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson

Calls, written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues

The Expanse: One Ship, written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Glenton Richards



Animation

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Dan Fybel

“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Jameel Saleem

“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), written by Daniel Peck

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik



“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick

Episodic Drama

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton

“1883” (1883), written by Taylor Sheridan

“Birth Mother” (This Is Us), written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun

“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy

“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), written by David Schulner

“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), written by Kira Snyder



Episodic Comedy

“Alone At Last” (The Great), written by Tony McNamara

“All Sales Final” (Superstore), teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, story by Justin Spitzer

“Enlightened Dave” (Dave), written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin



“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs), written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi Networks

“Pilot” (The Wonder Years), written by Saladin K. Patterson

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Conan, Head Writer: Matt O’Brien; Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney

Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali

The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez; Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon

How To with John Wilson, written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson

Pause with Sam Jay, Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight



Saturday Night Live, Head Writer: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette; Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker; Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz; Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach; Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim

That Damn Michael Che, Head Writer: Michael Che; Writing Supervised by: Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince

Comedy/Variety Specials

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns, Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker; Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, written by Dave Boone

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green, written by Drew Michael

The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!, written by Dave Boone; Special Material by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Daniel J. Watts, Scott Wittman; Opening Number by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman



Yearly Departed, Head Writer: Bess Kalb; Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard

Quiz and Audience Participation

Baking It, Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman

Capital One College Bowl, Head Writer: Scott Saltzburg; Writers: Rosemarie DiSalvo, Ryan Hopak, Jon Macks, Karissa Noel, Todd Sachs, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor, Bennett Webber

The Chase, Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk; Writers: Erik Agard, Eliza Bayne, Kyle Beakley, Megan Broussard, Robert King, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut

Jeopardy!, Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Mike Richards, Billy Wisse

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives, Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

General Hospital, Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor

The Young and the Restless, Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), written by JT Billings, Alex Ebe

“A Big Favor for Grampy/A Fair Way to Bounce” (Donkey Hodie), written by Adam Rudman & David Rudman, Joey Mazzarino

“Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy” (Helpsters) written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara

“Rice” (Waffles + Mochi), written by Lyric Lewis

“Which Witch?” (Just Beyond), written by Mitali Jahagirdar