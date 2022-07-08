Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Apple TV Plus adds to the true-crime craze with Black Bird

Black Bird — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Friday, Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m.: In Dennis Lehane’s chilling, well-directed true-crime drama Black Bird, Taron Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, a drug dealer who must coax Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) into admitting his crimes in exchange for his freedom. Both actors give enthralling performances, as does the late Ray Liotta in his final role. Black Bird will premiere with two episodes, with the remaining four rolling out weekly. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

Black Bird’s action isn’t literal or violent. It’s mostly found in the show’s jarring dialogue, which examines and breaks down the psyches of the two leading characters.

2. Lana Condor ghosts in Boo, Bitch

Boo, Bitch | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: After her success in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, Lana Condor returns to Netflix with the eight-episode series Boo, Bitch. Condor portrays Erika, a high school student who reaches her peak after she dies. What a cruel twist, huh? Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review on the site today.

3. The Boys ends with an explosive finale

The Boys 3x08 Promo (HD) Season Finale

Friday, Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.: Would it even be The Boys if an episode didn’t have blood, guts, insults, and massive superhero showdowns? Expect all of that to be tripled in the season-three finale, titled “The Instant White-Hot Wild.” It picks up after the major reveal of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) being Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) father. How will everyone else react to this insane twist?

4. Kesha seeks out the supernatural in a new docuseries

Conjuring Kesha - Official Trailer

Friday, Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.: The eight-episode docuseries Conjuring Kesha follows award-winning singer-songwriter Kesha, who embarks on an adventure to explore the nation’s biggest mysteries, haunted locations, and other supernatural phenomena with celebrity guests like Whitney Cummings, Betty Who, and JoJo Fletcher.

5. Netflix goes all-in on How To Build A Sex Room

How To Build a Sex Room | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Alright, if you’re bored of the regular designing and real estate reality shows that Netflix releases on the regular, this one should spice things up. In How To Build A Sex Room, interior designer Melanie Rose takes up the challenge of crafting “functional” and “beautiful” sex rooms to help couples indulge and communicate in healthy ways.

6. Dive deep into the animated action film The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Chris Williams directs this action-adventure film, which follows the unlikely friendship between a young stowaway girl and a dangerous sea monster. The Sea Beast’s voice cast includes Karl Urban, Jesse Williams, Jared Harris, Zaris-Angel Hator, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke. Here’s a snippet of The A.V. Club’s review:

“The film handles its more mature themes in a way that invites introspection from both younger and older viewers. Meanwhile, it helps that the film as a whole is an intricately entertaining high-seas adventure, packed with memorable characters and some of the best-animated action in years.”