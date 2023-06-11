Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, June 11, to Thursday, June 15. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Full Monty (FX on Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Full Monty Official Trailer | Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy | FX

The ’90s are back, baby. British film The Full Monty, about a group of unemployed men who became strippers, returns after 25 years in the form of a TV sequel. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, and Paul Barber reprise their roles as they reunite to pay tribute to their adventures and friendships. Lesley Sharp and Talitha Wing co-star. Check out The A.V. Club’s interview with Carlyle about the show.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

No one necessarily asked for this, but it might be entertaining to watch The Walking Dead’s Maggie (Lauren Cohan) team up with her husband’s skull-basher, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), in a new spin-off, right? Over six episodes, both of them head to an apocalyptic New York City to rescue Maggie’s kidnapped son, facing off against city walkers and new cast members like Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek.

Black Mirror (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

As if the world wasn’t in enough decay, a new season of Black Mirror is here to darken the mood even more. Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology returns for five new episodes with a cast that includes Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Ben Barnes, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Myha’la Herrold, Anjana Vasan, Himesh Patel, and Michael Cera. Look for The A.V. Club’s review and additional coverage soon. And until then, revisit our ranking of the previous outings.

Hidden gems

Our Planet II (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

OUR PLANET II | Official Trailer | Netflix

Any nature documentary narrated by Sir David Attenborough is like a balm for the soul, and Our Planet is no different. The ambitious British docuseries returns for a long overdue second season with eight new episodes featuring captivating, never-before-seen footage of wildlife in their natural habitats. The season addresses conservation issues for the disparate animals it focuses on, and also includes a behind-the-scenes look at how the camera crew tirelessly captured everything.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds, a.k.a. the best new Star Trek show in years, returns for a highly anticipated second season. The series follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew of the USS Enterprise as they galavant across the galaxy in the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Christina Chong, and Rebecca Romjin co-star. Look for The A.V. Club’s interview with Navia soon.

More good stuff

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Sex After Marriage | Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact | Netflix

Amy Schumer returns for her third Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact. In her stand-up act, she talks about her mother-in-law’s passing, discovering her “widow’s hump,” and her longtime relationship.

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)

How Do You Measure A Year? | Official Trailer | HBO

Directed by Jay Rosenblatt, How Do You Measure A Year? is a coming-of-age documentary about his daughter, Ella. Filmed over 17 years, he documents her growth and development on each birthday by asking her a range of questions.

The Big D (USA, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

Meet the Big D Season 1 Couples | True Love or New Love? | USA Network

It’s time to add The Big D to a long list of bizarre reality shows, and it’s not for the reason you think. The titular D refers to divorce in this case, and the dating competition sends a group of formerly married folks to Costa Rica for a new chance at romance with other divorcees—and everyone’s ex is along for the ride. The Bachelorette alumni JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers host.

