Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy run amok in a new holiday special

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: James Gunn is ready to rule over DC now, but first he’ll revisit the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise in a special (as well as the third GOTG movie, which comes out next summer). In this holiday film, which also closes out the MCU’s Phase Four, the Guardians decide to celebrate Christmas by trying to find the perfect present on Earth for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). For some reason, that process involves breaking into Kevin Bacon’s house, so Bacon is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel will all reprise their roles, while Maria Bakalova debuts as Cosmo the Spacedog.

2. We’re Here is back when we need it most

We’re Here Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Friday, 10 p.m.: The moving reality series We’re Here follows three RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants who travel across the U.S. to recruit small-town residents for a one-night-only show. In the process, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara also unpack their personal lives. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

﻿Although homophobia (and transphobia) in rural America is certainly nothing new—and absolutely something this series has explored before—the way We’re Here frames the hate the queens receive is pretty remarkable.



3. Oprah Winfrey sits down with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

FIRST LOOK: Oprah and Quinta Brunson | OWN Spotlight | OWN

OWN, Saturday, 9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, who plays Oprah Winfrey in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, chats with Oprah herself for this one-hour interview. The duo discusses Brunson’s performance, as well as the success and Emmy wins for Abbott. The special will also be available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery+ starting Sunday, November 27.

4. Ghislaine Maxwell is the subject of a new Filthy Rich

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: After its four-part docuseries Filthy Rich: Jeffrey Epstein, Netflix does the same for his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year. The follow-up film sheds light on how Maxwell’s privilege and fame concealed her predatory nature and goes beyond the headlines with interviews with those associated with the case.

5. Prime Video releases true-crime doc The Confession

The Confession | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The Confession is about the case of Patricia Hall, who vanished from a small Yorkshire town, leading to her husband becoming the prime suspect. When Keith Hall falls in love with a beautiful stranger a year later, the terrible truth about his wife’s disappearance emerges in a shocking series of twists and revelations.

6. South African drama Blood & Water is back for season 3

Blood & Water: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The critically acclaimed South African teen drama Blood & Water is back for a new round. The show follows high school student Puleng (Ama Qamata), who enrolls in an elite Cape Town school hoping to find her long-lost sister.