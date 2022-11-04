Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer: Part 1 | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: A sequel is afoot as Enola Holmes 2 catches up to what Millie Bobby Brown’s titular young detective has been up to since the 2020 film. She’ll officially take up her first case when a girl goes missing, relying on her friends and big brother to help out. Her sibling is, of course, Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill (who is having one hell of a week). Helena Bonham Carter also reprises her role as their mother, with David Thewlis joining the cast as the villain. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

While Enola’s witty fourth-wall-breaking narration proves as delightful as ever, the mystery’s many twists, turns, detours, and complications make the case itself a bit inscrutable. The destination is fun, and if you keep a loose grip on the facts, letting them wash over you in favor of focusing on the characters, you’ll have a good time.

2. George Lopez returns with Lopez Vs. Lopez

Lopez vs. Lopez: Official Trailer | NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez

NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.: In this sitcom, George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan, play fictional versions of themselves as they navigate their dysfunctional relationship. (Orange Is The New Black’s Selenis Levya also appears, portraying George’s ex-wife, Rosie.) Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:



Many of their personal issues, such as George’s struggles with sobriety and gambling, are addressed head-on in the show, which strikes a balance between the predictable clash of old-school and new-school attitudes but, like most of George’s comedy, eschew subtlety in favor of spelling things out for audiences.﻿

3. Get ready for Manifest’s next chapter

Manifest: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: After three seasons of drawn-out mysteries, Manifest loops back around with answers in its final season. The 10-episode first half drops on November 4, while the remaining 10 will arrive next year, letting audiences finally learn where the hell the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 were for the five years they went missing.

4. Selena Gomez gets personal in a new documentary

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Directed by Alek Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me spans six years to shed light on the singer’s rise to stardom and an unexpectedly dark turn in her life. The film is an intimate look into the Only Murders In The Building actor’s journey, featuring interviews with Gomez and her loved ones.

5. Jennifer Lawrence leads A24's Causeway

Causeway — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in A24’s psychological drama Causeway, which premiered at TIFF this fall. The film follows Lynsey, a soldier returning to New Orleans who has trouble adjusting to her former life until she meets and bonds with a local mechanic, James. The cast also includes Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

6. Brace yourself for Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

Roku, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has pulled off excellent biopic casting, with Daniel Radcliffe suiting up (wigging up?) as “Weird Al” Yankovic in a film that traces the singer’s rise to fame. Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss also star in this Roku—yes, Roku!—original, which is available to stream for free.