Somewhere out there, a benevolent God with a taste for unexpected choirs (and satisfyingly even-numbered anniversaries) is smiling down at us all. As 2023 swiftly approaches, a new blessing seems to be on the way as well: nearly thirty years after the original Sister Act premiered, Sister Act 3 is finally, maybe, almost, here. During Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update on the long-awaited third installment in the musical franchise, consisting of the 1992 original and 1993's sequel.

“The script came in yesterday,” Goldberg tells Jimmy Fallon of Sister Act 3. “I really like it, you know, but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. If they don’t get in its way, it could be pretty good.”

Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Want People to Be Scared to See Till (Extended) | The Tonight Show

This isn’t the first time Goldberg has begrudged the long (and populous) approval process Sister Act 3 has been subject to. Back in September, she lamented that the project simultaneously felt so close and yet so far.

“We’re in it. We are so close, but when you have 9,000 people who have to OK it, it takes a little more time than you want, but it’s coming,” Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight at the time of the slog towards completion. But when a project has (as Goldberg asserted back in July) been in the making for half a dozen years, a little extra wait time isn’t as intimidating.

Despite the formidability of the movie-making mountain (and the length of Sister Act 3's production journey), Goldberg clearly wasn’t bluffing when she said the film is on its way. In the new year, here’s hoping the film flies through those 9,000 OK’s, and Goldberg can get back in the habit—again .