Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence for a third time This is Bryan's third arrest in 18 months after multiple DUIs.

Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role as the oldest son Brad Taylor on the ’90s sitcom Home Improvement, has been arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. This is Bryan’s third arrest in 18 months after two previous DUI charges in the last year. It is also his third arrest for domestic violence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan was apprehended by Myrtle Beach police in South Carolina on Wednesday just before seven PM. He was booked into Horry County Jail on Thursday and was released on Friday after paying the $10,000 bail. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the woman, with whom Bryan shares a child, accused the actor of punching her multiple times, choking her, and threatening to kill her.

Bryan, who also appeared in Veronica Mars and The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, has experienced numerous legal troubles. A 2023 profile in The Hollywood Reporter tracked his post-acting career, which included issues with addiction, making a fortune on bitcoin, and allegations of domestic violence and fraud. In 2020, he pled guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 36 months of probation. In 2023, he pled guilty once again, this time to felony assault in the fourth degree and received 36 months of supervised probation, seven days in jail and a set of conditions that included no contact with the victim and alcohol and substance abuse treatment.

“I don’t know what’s going on with him. Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control,” his TV dad Tim Allen told the outlet. “I know Zach’s heart. He’s got to figure out his own way.”