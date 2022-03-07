Zoë Kravitz made her official DC universe debut in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as Catwoman (The LEGO Batman Movie doesn’t quite count), but she had her eye on being in a Batman movie for a while.



In an interview with The Guardian, the multi-hyphenated star says she tried to audition for a role in The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012, but was told she was too “urban” for it—which is code in Hollywood for “not white enough.”

Kravitz is careful not to place the blame on Christopher Nolan though, saying it “was probably casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.” She adds, “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

The actor had previously told Nylon about the experience, saying, "What does [her race] have to do with anything?"

Whoever decided to not go with Kravitz because she’s a woman of color is probably kicking themselves now, because there’s been plenty of positive chatter from fans about Kravitz taking on the role. She also makes a great Catwoman, bringing a balance of vulnerability, depth, and sultriness to the role.

The Batman’s final scene sets up the possibility for a sequel. Reeves said it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s creating his own Batman franchise, but if the sequel does come, there’s plenty of ground for Kravitz to delve into if she returns as Catwoman.

She told Empire last year that The Batman is an “origin story for Selina.” She explains, “It’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

