Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson knew she was creating a new Hollywood heartthrob with her co-star Tyler James Williams. With the power of the pen, Brunson set out to craft a new image for Williams, one that encouraged viewers to fawn over him and support Gregory’s budding romance with Janine.

Prior to Abbott, Williams was most well-known for his role as a young Chris Rock on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (2005), where he played a fictionalized version of the comedian. When taking on the role of Gregory, Brunson knew that Williams’ previously childhood-rooted image would dissipate thanks to her writing.

“What’s funny is when Tyler and I started working together, we both knew he was not regarded as this ‘hot man in Hollywood,’” Brunson tells The Guardian. “I told him: ‘Dude, you’re gonna turn into a heartthrob, the way Gregory is getting written.’”

It didn’t take long for her manifestations to come into fruition. Gregory quickly became the one to root for when it comes to Janine’s dating life, and over two seasons, Brunson has been able to build a simmering workplace romance akin to those seen in staple sitcoms such as Parks & Rec or The Office. However, she says people were quick to give all the credit to the now- bonafide hottie Williams.

“I saw it with Issa [Rae] in Insecure. Also Lena Dunham on Girls and Mindy Kaling on The Mindy Project,” Brunson explains. “There’s this narrative that gets put on it, like: ‘Oh my God, they gave themselves a hot male lead!’ Whereas, actually, this person is hot to you because we’re telling you they’re hot. You weren’t thinking about them before!”

She’s right. When women write male characters and imbue them with traits catering to the “female gaze,” it can make even Adam Driver seem hot and desirable. Often times it flips the script, offering a man that feels different than the picturesque masculinity men regularly write into their male leads.

Gregory isn’t some knight in shining armor, he’s a regular guy with nervous tendencies who cares deeply about his work—and Janine. He feels easy to admire and cheer on, which is also credited to Williams’ playful approach to Gregory’s rather serious demeanor. With several episodes remaining in the second season of Abbott, there’s still plenty of time to watch their romance bloom within the Philadelphia public school system.