The most anticipated horror movies of 2023

Insidious: Fear The Dark

Release date: July 7 (in theaters)



Starring: Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne

Director: Patrick Wilson

The Insidious universe will return to the family where things began with its upcoming fifth installment, and this time around longtime horror star Patrick Wilson is stepping up to make his feature directorial debut with this direct sequel to the first two films. Wilson will also once again star as the patriarch of the Lambert family, as he and his wife take their once-possessed son off to college, only to find that old demons might not be done with him yet. It’ll be really interesting to see how Wilson handles the dual role of actor and director this time out, after years of working with some of the best horror filmmakers in the business.