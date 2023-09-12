It’s no secret that people really, really love Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s hot pink odyssey easily sailed its Dream Boat to become the highest-grossing film of the year, smashing multiple box office records along the way. Now, Warner Bros. and Mattel are betting on Barbie Land’s success with another big gambit—one that, if prior numbers are any indication, will likely pay off in spades.

Even though Barbie is still in theaters—with an extended, September 22 IMAX release still to come—and still up there among the top five in the weekend box office, every Mojo Dojo Casa House out there can now turn into a Dream House with its very own digital copy of the film. But if you had any inclination that Gerwig’s beloved story wasn’t at the same time a cash grab for the real-life Will Ferrels behind it, the price may disabuse you of that notion. A digital copy of Barbie will set you back $30. That’s more than the actual doll versions of Margot Robbie’s Barbie in her pink, gingham dress or Ken in his beach outfit, with a surfboard to boot!



At least digital copies of the film come with some fun accessories. According to Vulture, all purchasers will also have access to fun bonus features like “Musical Make-Believe,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “I’m Just Ken” and that all-out dance number, and a feature called “Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie.” Not to mention, of course, the film itself, which buyers will be able to revisit as many times as they want without even having to see Oppenheimer first. (Just kidding—Oppenheimer rules.) If you’d rather own all of this in shiny, palpable plastic, you’ll have to wait until February 29, 2024 to purchase.



Barbie will also eventually be available to stream on Max, although the platform has not pinned down a specific date yet. All we know, per CEO David Zaslav, is that it will “have a good impact in the fall.”