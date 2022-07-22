Beavis and Butt-Head are back (again) and wreaking havoc, or at least trying to, in a new clip from Paramount+’s reboot of the classic animated series. The new clip premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, where creator Mike Judge talked about the challenges of bringing the boys into the present.

In the excerpt, aspiring pyromaniac Beavis is enchanted by a commanding dumpster fire, who calls the boy his “special one.” When tasking its young acolyte to do its bidding, the fire has a strange agenda: run around the track at school four times, put all the littered plastic bottles in the surrounding area into the correct recycling bin, and write a two-page report on Call Of The Wild.

“[It’s] about time you applied yourself,” the almighty fire explains. “It’s one thing to screw around in middle school, but you’re almost at the point where it counts for colleges!” Predictably, this doesn’t go over well with Beavis.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Exclusive Clip | Paramount+

In another clip, the esteemed cultural critics run commentary on some TikTok videos, which makes sense, that they watch on their television, which is a little more of a stretch. (Are we talking an HDMI cord connected to a dongle to a phone setup? Or did they pull up the desktop version of the app on their smart TV browser?) Still, it feels right for Beavis and Butt-Head to weigh in on the same mind-numbing vortex of an app that has sucked in so many others.

Beyond bringing in TikTok and YouTube, Judge said at SDCC he’s resisted other updates to the series, like making the boys smarter or improving the character design or animation style. “We talked about all that stuff, and it comes back to, ‘If it aint broke, don’t fix it,’” he reflected (per The Hollywood Reporter). “I’d like them to look better, but every time we tried to make them look better, it would make them less funny.” Funny will certainly be crucial when the series begins streaming on Paramount+ August 4, 2022.