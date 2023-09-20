O ne more person is refusing to defend Danny Masterson in the wake of his trial and subsequent imprisonment for 30 years to life on two counts of rape. Bijou Phillips—the former That ‘70s Show actor’s soon-to-be ex-wife—filed for divorce on Monday after nearly 12 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

According to documents obtained by People, Phillips has requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Masterson. She has also requested full legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna, with Masterson retaining only visitation rights. In addition, she also asked that their assets be divided as separate property, and for Masterson to cover her attorney’s fees. (People noted that there did not seem to be a prenup in place.)

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Phillips’ lawyer said in a statement. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Reportedly, Masterson blew a kiss to his wife as he was led out of the courtroom to prison, a moment which was documented in a court sketch. “[Phillips] wasn’t prepared for the verdict. She never expected him to be found guilty,” an anonymous source previously claimed to People. “She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.”

Masterson’s parenting was lauded in multiple, widely-shared letters of support from a few of his former That ‘70s Show costars, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kutcher and Kunis have since issued an apology for the letters and stepped down from the board of Thorn, the anti-child-trafficking organization Kutcher co-founded.