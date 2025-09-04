The Bluey universe is expanding

Kids and parents who’ve watched Bluey again and again will soon have a few more ways to play with the beloved blue heeler and her family. Bluey is getting her very own video game, Variety reports. The series has already led to a whole lot of screen time; in 2024, it logged over 55 billion viewing minutes to become Nielsen’s most-streamed show of 2024. The game, on the other hand, will encourage players to get up and move.

The still-untitled project is set for an October debut on the Wii-esque, motion-powered console Nex Playground. It will, of course, star Bluey as she “uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.” Nex says the game, which was “designed to be enjoyed with siblings, parents, and grandparents alike,” will “invite players to jump, dance, and laugh alongside the Heeler family.” Its description continues: “The upcoming Bluey game will feature several mini-games inspired by fan-favorite episodes, encouraging players to activate dance mode, play Keepy Uppy, and have fun with the magic asparagus, inspired by scenes from the show in a physical and interactive way.”

“Through Nex Playground, we’re bringing the beloved world of Bluey off the screen and into the living room, transforming favorite moments from the show into active, shared experience,” Nex CEO David Lee said in a statement. The game will be available this fall through Nex Playground’s Play Pass subscription.

In a few years, when you’re tired out from a good game of Keepy Uppy, you’ll also be able to plop down in front of the Bluey movie with a big bucket of popcorn. The previously announced film will officially debut in theaters on August 6, 2027, before it lands on Disney+ in the U.S. “I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” series creator Joe Brumm—who will also write and direct the film—said in a statement. “I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.” With the show included, that event could easily transform into a whole weekend of Bluey-themed fun.