We’re now a little more than a year—and also, we feel over-protectively moved to note, one scary-as-shit Bob Odenkirk heart attack—past the release of Ilya Naishuller and Derek Kolstad’s Nobody. You probably recall: It was the movie that showed Mr. Show and Breaking Bad alum Odenkirk getting his John Wick on, pursuing a campaign of extended violence and vengeance against a crew of organized crime goons after they threatened his family—and also coming in as a strong, (although weirdly not sole) , contender for the title of “Best action scene taking place entirely in a bus in a 2021 movie.”

Now, Odenkirk has expressed his desire to get back to the world of cinematic killin’, telling an audience at the Venice Film Festival this week that he’s got a strong urge to get back into making action movies some time soon. “I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action,” Odenkirk told reporters while promoting his latest film, Cecilia Miniucchi’s Worlds Apart. Referencing Nobody, Odenkirk said, “ I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy…I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in in future.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether Odenkirk can achieve his dream of mixing his comedy bona fides with his newfound love of punching and shooting ; Nobody wasn’t a humorless movie, but it also took the lethality of Odenkirk’s character, Hutch, pretty damn seriously. Kolstad has previously said that a script for a Nobody sequel is in the works.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the conversation, Odenkirk expressed his mixed feelings about saying goodbye to Better Call Saul’s Jimmy McGill, stating that, “ It was a long time to play one guy and portray his psyche. He did have a very vast array of emotions and experience so there was great variety… I’m gonna miss the good parts of that guy and the friendships with the actors. We even lived together. And that’ll be the role I’ll be known for my whole life. And I’m proud of that.”

[via Deadline]