We finally have a teaser for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and it’s a ticking time bomb–not l iterally, but you know, conceptually. With only a few seconds of actual footage, this is a true teaser. B illed only as “Oppenheimer Announcement” on Universal Pictures’ YouTube page, the teaser has been playing on a continuous loop since it was posted on Thursday morning.

Oppenheimer is the next entry in Nolan’s historicals, following his crit ically acclaimed World War II flick Dunkirk. The new film is of a similar time period, but across the pond, where nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer spearheaded the development of the nuclear bomb within The Manhattan Project.

Much of the clip is a swirling, fiery inferno, but there are a few glimpses of Cillian Murphy in stark black and white as Oppenheimer, described as “the man who moved the earth.” In voiceover, the scientist’s wife Katherine (Emily Blunt) can be heard saying, “The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment.”

The film is almost exactly a year away, as the countdown in the teaser denotes. Given that device, the particular pacing, and the tagline–“The world forever changes”—it seems that the ticking clock might not only be part of the trailer, but perhaps embedded into the movie itself.

Oppenheimer is Murphy’s sixth collaboration with the Inception filmmaker. He’s joined in the film by fellow Nolan troupe members Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman. The rest of the cast— an all-star ensemble, even by Nolan’s standards— includes Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Casey Affleck, Alex Wolff, Josh Peck, Tony Goldwyn, and a handful of other actors whose names you’d probably recognize. The movie premieres in theaters July 21, 2023.