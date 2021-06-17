Clarice clocks a coworker right in the kisser

Rebecca Breeds in Clarice Photo : CBS

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 17.



Top pick

Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.): Most of the time, the descriptions of TV episodes provided by the networks tell you absolutely nothing. “Henriette feels a feeling, while Hubert encounters a familiar face. Titus Burgess also stars.” It’s like that. Not the case with this week’s Clarice! CBS has laid the premise right out there, and it’s an engaging one, especially given Clarice’s individual struggles this season:

As ViCAP finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun. Also, the rest of the ViCAP team uncovers the whole truth about the River Murders, and Clarice unwittingly puts herself in mortal danger.

Titus Burgess also stars. (Kidding! But we’d watch that, just saying.) Watch for Alex McLevy’s recap.

Regular coverage

Why Women Kill (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.)



Olympic stuff

The ’96 Effect (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): This three-part docuseries centers on four USA women’s teams who won gold at the Atlanta Olympics, “the first generation who became world-class athletes during the Title IX era.”

U.S. Olympic Trials, “Swimming” (NBC, 10 p.m.): Aerodynamic people move rapidly through very clear water in funny little caps.

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Genera+ion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., mid-season premiere): This winning dramedy returns with two episodes this morning; as with the first half of the season, you can expect two more episodes each week leading up to the finale.

iCarly (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., reboot series premiere): weCan’t believe how old the iCarly reBoot is aMakingus uhFeel.

Intelligence (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): This David Schwimmer-led comedy series returns with six new episodes, and if you’ve watched and re-watched and re-watched all of Ted Lasso since the first season arrived, you may want to consider catching up—it also stars Nick “Nate T he Great” Mohammed.

Holey Moley (ABC, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., third-season premiere, back-to-back episodes): Steph Curry and his golf puns on this outrageous miniature golf tournament series c annot be stopped! But that’s okay because we don’t actually want them to stop. We’re not monsters. We can experience joy.