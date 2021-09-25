Netflix has announced the season four premiere date for its action comedy Cobra Kai. I t will premiere in December of this year . A sequel to the original Karate Kid movies, the show is created by Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. It tells the story of frenemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, with actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles from the films. The show was recently nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series award at the Emmys along with other technical categories.

Advertisement

Season four will pick up after the fight-heavy season three finale. Daniel’s karate dojo Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s dojo Eagle Fang join forces to try and defeat John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken over CobraKai and is enforcing ridiculous rules. Daniel and Johnny will have no choice but to put their 30-year-long feud aside for the good of their own children and their pupils. Meanwhile, Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) will try to maintain some semblance of peace as their dojos’ unholy alliance carries on.

As teased in the date announcement, Daniel and John are gearing up for their toughest season yet. In the clip, Daniel tells their pupils, “Many of used to be enemies, but rivalries don’t need to last forever. The All Valley tournament is just a few months away and the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been.”



Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son, Robby Keene, Peyton List as Toni Nichols, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, and Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz. Former movie cast members Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okomuto, Elisabeth Shue, Tony O’Dell make cameo appearances. In the fourth season, Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his Karate Kid role as Terry Silver, a wealthy businessman and Kreese’s mentor.

Cobra Kai season four will arrive on December 31. Netflix has already renewed it for a fifth season

