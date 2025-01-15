Old nemeses have an almost-romantic reunion in Daredevil: Born Again trailer Here's a sneak peek of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's heart-to-heart ahead of the March 4 premiere.

It’s been a long road to get here, but we are finally in the same calendar year as new Daredevil. Marvel took its time figuring out how to migrate the Netflix canon over to the Disney+ stable, deciding if this was a hard reboot or a soft revival, waffling on which actors to bring back before finally saying “Fuck it, let’s just pick up where we left off.” As such, the Daredevil: Born Again trailer is full of familiar faces and emotionally loaded reunions, like a meeting between Matt (Charlie Cox) and Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) that reads like a romantic coffee date between ex-lovers. “Well I will admit… it’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Fisk says coyly, before the trailer cuts to a close up on both men’s hands, separate but technically only inches apart. The fanfiction writes itself!

Fisk isn’t the only figure from Matt’s past making a comeback in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer. In one clip, he tries to talk down Frank Castle, a.k.a. Punisher (Jon Bernthal) from killing him with a hatchet. In another, Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) looks on in court. Other comebacks include Matt being the MCU’s biggest horndog (there’s a brief clip of a shower makeout scene—pretty steamy for Disney+!) and, of course, gratuitous violence. It wouldn’t be Daredevil without limbs breaking and skulls cracking. But “It’s hard to come to terms with a violent nature,” Fisk says. “Hating the power it has over us.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matt will have to come to terms with it, because the city needs Daredevil again—or maybe he needs Daredevil again. He’s taken some time off from vigilante justice to just be a regular lawyer while Fisk climbed the political ladder. But “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course,” per a synopsis from Marvel. In addition to those previously mentioned, Daredevil: Born Again stars Margarita Levieva, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, as well as Ayelet Zurer. The show premieres March 4 on Disney+.