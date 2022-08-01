The new trailer for Andor has landed, and it comes bearing gifts— namely, glimpses of all-new characters and an official release date. Disney+ dropped an initial teaser for the series at the end of May as part of Star Wars Celebration 2022, but the new full-length trailer offers glimpses of the all the action the prequel has in store.

Andor’s first season is set for twelve episodes, chronicling the five years before 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, when the oppressive rule of the Empire inspires an alliance of rebellious guerrilla freedom fighters led by Cassian himself. Diego Luna stars, reprising his role as the titular warrior. Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker will return in the roles of Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera respectively, while newcomers Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw will round out the cast. Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy created the series.

Andor | Official Trailer | Disney+

In addition to the epic scale and darker tone, the series also promises intense fight scenes created with limited green screen use . Gilroy also wrote the screenplays for the first three Bourne movies and directed the fourth—his experience with live-action thrillers favoring hand-to-hand combat will hopefully reflect in the choreographed clashes between the rebel alliance and the Empire. Luna himself says, per Variety, that the excitement of working with mostly practical stunts stood out to him onset.

Advertisement

“I love the whole world,” he says . “Suddenly I’m a kid on the set, because everything’s real, everything’s there. We don’t work with green screens — the stuff is built. The props work. They make noises.”

Luna shared the new trailer during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. He also offered some insight into the differences between the younger Cassian in Andor and the Cassian fans have met before.

G/O Media may get a commission 13% Off Bose Soundlink Flex Party time

Uses “a custom-engineered transducer” for stunningly clear audio that’ll make you feel like you’re in the music itself, is easy to recharge and offers up to 12 hours of battery life, and can even be used to make calls with its built-in microphone. Buy for $129 from Amazon Advertisement

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” Luna said . “We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises. It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around— it’s people having to take control.”

Andor’s three-episode premiere will land at Disney+ on September 21.