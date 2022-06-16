Presumably figuring that someone oughtta use all that “surprise album drop” energy that Beyoncé has been building up over the last few weeks, Drake revealed earlier today that his seventh studio album, titled Honestly, Nevermind, will be arriving on the internet tonight.

The Canadian superstar announced the news on social media, releasing the cover for the album via Instagram, and showcasing a logo font that kind of looks like what you’d get if Lisa Frank did a metal album made entirely out of candlewax. (We’ll say this: Thank God Drake provided the actual name of the album alongside the image, or we’d still be sitting here guessing what the dang thing was called.)

Advertisement

Details about the album are basically nil, on account of the whole “surprise release” thing— although Variety does note that Kanye West, who’s apparently knocked Drake out of his space on his Big List Of Feuds, previously right between “Pete Davidson” and “The Concept Of Consensus Reality”—was very quick to “like” the post announcing the album’s release.

Honestly, Honestly, Nevermind marks an especially productive period for Drake, who released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, just nine months ago. And while said album wasn’t quite the multi-platinum chart burner that Drake’s earlier discography achieved, it was s till moderately critically well-received and commercially successful. (And his overall catalog racked up a frankly absurd number of streams , to the tune of about 8 billion, over the course of 2021.)

Of course, nothing Drake-related can happen without that all-important corporate synergy, and so Honestly, Nevermind, will, obviously, be arriving the same night as the first installment of Drake’s new Sirius XM show, Table For One, which airs at 11 p.m. Eastern tonight on the radio company’s Sound 42 channel. F ans hoping to get some early details on the album could probably do worse than to tune in.