Emma Corrin is the latest to join Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Coming off of lead roles in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Emma Corrin has boarded Robert Eggers’ forthcoming adaptation of the horror classic Nosferatu.

Corrin will appear in Nosferatu alongside Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult (who’s leading another forthcoming Dracula adaptation, Renfield), and Eggers regular Willem Defoe in an undisclosed role. Skarsgård is known for his lead role in the update of another horror staple It, and will now play the notorious Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok, with Depp playing the young woman he tries to allure.

The official description of the adaptation reads, “In the new reimagining, the pic is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.” The film is, of course, based on the 1922 silent film from F.W. Murnau, which itself is a riff on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula.

Nosferatu has been a near pipe dream project for Eggers over the years, but with more and more casting additions, the film feels as though it’s finally coming into shape. The Witch director has written the screenplay for the film, with Jeff Robinson, John Graham, and Chris and Eleanor Columbus producing Nosferatu. Per Deadline, the film is set to begin shooting on location in Europe next month.

Following their lead appearance in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Corrin’s been working on a stage adaptation of another novel published in 1928: Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. For the play’s run at London’s Garrick Theatre, they reunited with My Policeman director Michael Grandage. Corrin made their breakthrough playing a young Princess Diana in Netflix’s historical drama, The Crown, for which they earned an Emmy nomination.