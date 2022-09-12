Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) may have matured some in the years since Karate Kid—and over the course of the spin-off television show— but the man is who he is: a dedicated teacher and kind of a jerk. That’s the charm of Cobra Kai!

A deleted scene from Cobra Kai’s fourth season, shared exclusively with The A.V. Club, demonstrates the duality of man— or at least the duality of this man, specifically. The season centers around the ever-important All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, at which Johnny and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) hope to bring down John Kreese (Martin Kove) once and for all. In the clip, Johnny has the opportunity to show off his growth. “Don’t feel bad, you got enough points to keep us in the running. You did good, Mike,” the instructor consoles one of his students after losing a match. When corrected on his name, however, he quickly reverts: “You ruined it, penis breath.”

You Did Good, Mike

If you’re sitting in the middle of the Venn diagram of Cobra Kai fans and people who still own DVDs, this scene and more can be at your fingertips when the fourth season is released on September 13. The A.V. Club’s review pointed to Zabka’s performance as a highlight of the season: “That [Johnny] apparently spent the 34 years since losing the All Valley Karate Tournament to Daniel LaRusso without forming any real relationships, but in the last 18 months has built all sorts of meaningful connections continues to make little sense, yet does yield all sorts of hilarity,” writes reviewer Cristina Escobar. “His fumbling remains the best thing about the show, and season four has plenty of it.”



If you are a Cobra Kai devotee, you may well have already binged the fifth season, which premiered on Netflix last week. This season, too, follows the continued enmity between Johnny, Daniel, Kreese, and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Hey, someone’s gotta fight for the soul of the Valley via decades-long karate rivalries!