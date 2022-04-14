Here’s the first look at The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (Acapulco) and Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not). Coming to Hulu on May 20, the romantic comedy is an English-language remake of the French film La Doublure.



Weaving’s character Olivia is a movie star who gets caught having an affair with the married Vincent (Max Greenfield, New Girl) by the paparazzi. An unassuming valet, played by Eugenio Derbez (Acapulco), happens to also be in the picture and is subsequently hired to pose as her actual boyfriend in order to avoid a PR nightmare. Hijinks ensue as he’s suddenly thrust into Olivia’s glamorous world, and she finds out that love might not look the way she expected.

The Valet also co-stars Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Marisol Nichols, Ravi Patel, Amaury Nolasco, Armando Hernández, and Carlos Santos. It was directed by Richard Wong, and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher.



The 2006 original starred Gad Elmaleh and Alice Taglioni, with screen legends Daniel Auteuil and Kristin Scott Thomas in supporting roles. Writer/director Francis Veber’s 1998 movie Le Dîner De Cons was previously remade into 2010's Dinner For Schmucks with Steve Carell and Paul Rudd.



The Valet is not Eugenio Derbez’s first time appearing in an American remake of a French film–he played the inspirational choir teacher Bernardo Villalobos in CODA, the Massachusetts-set adaptation of La Famille Bélier which just won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Derbez and Elmaleh both appeared in the 2011 Adam Sandler vehicle Jack And Jill.

Romantic comedies have largely shifted to streamers in recent years. Hulu has been a part of this trend, notably getting plenty of attention for The Happiest Season in 2020. More recently, the platform put out the teen movie Sex Appeal earlier this year and will also be releasing Crush later this month.